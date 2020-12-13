Mexico logs 12,057 new coronavirus cases

News Desk 1Published: 13th December 2020 12:30 pm IST
Mexico City, Dec 13 : Mexico reported 12,057 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, increasing the country’s overall infection tally to 1,229,379, according to its Health Ministry.

Besides the new cases, the country on Saturday also reported 685 new fatalities, surging the death toll to 113,019, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mexico ranks fourth among Latin American countries in terms of documented coornavirus cases, after Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

The country has the world’s fourth highest Covid-19 death toll, after the US, Brazil and India.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said last week that the country is currently at its second peak of the pandemic due to an increase in infections.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

