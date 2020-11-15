Mexico reaches 1 million COVID cases

Mexico City: Mexico has registered more than 1 million total coronavirus cases and nearly 100,000 test-confirmed deaths, though officials agree the number is probably much higher.

Health Director-General Ricardo Cort s Alcal said late Saturday the number of confirmed cases had reached 1,003,253, with at least 98,259 deaths from COVID-19.

How did Mexico get here? By marching resolutely, even defiantly, against many internationally accepted practices in pandemic management, from face mask-wearing to lockdowns, testing and contact tracing.

What is more, officials in Mexico claim science is on their side. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo L pez-Gatell says any wider testing would be a waste of time, effort and money.

Face masks, L pez-Gatell says, are an auxiliary measure to prevent spreading the virus. They do not protect us, but they are useful for watching other people.

Source: PTI