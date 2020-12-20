Mexico reports 12,129 new COVID cases

Mexico City: Mexico reported 12,129 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 627 relevant deaths on Saturday, bringing the national caseload to 1,313,675 and death toll to 117,876, said the health ministry.

A total of 971,115 patients have so far recovered from the disease, said the ministry.

According to the Mexican government, the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico ranks fourth among Latin American countries in terms of documented COVID-19 cases, following Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

The country has the world’s fourth-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, Brazil and India.