Mexico requests US to extradite ex-Minister

Mexico City, Dec 8 : Mexico has requested the US to extradite former Public Security Minister Genaro Garcia Luna, who currently is awaiting trial in America or allegedly protecting a drug cartel, media reports said.

The request for extraditing Garcia Luna was made by Mexico on Monday through diplomatic channels, reports Xinhua news agency.

The request came after Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office last month issued an arrest warrant for Garcia Luna, who was arrested in Texas in December 2019.

Garcia Luna has pleaded not guilty to the US charges, but he reportedly would face charges of illegal enrichment in Mexico.

Garcia Luna served as Secretary of Public Security from December 2006 to November 2012.

He was included in a list of the “10 most corrupt Mexicans” published by Forbes in 2013.

Source: IANS

