Mexico’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 59,610

By Sameer Updated: 22nd August 2020 12:55 pm IST
coronavirus cases
Representational photo

Mexico City: The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 504 to 59,610 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,928 to 549,734 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,778 new cases of the coronavirus, with 625 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 797,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Source: ANI
READ:  Telangana govt to pass integrated township policy: KTR
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close