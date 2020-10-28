Mexico’s president to declare 3 days of national mourning for COVID-19 victims

Mexico City, Oct 28 : Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he plans to declare three days of national mourning in tribute to those who have died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The days would coincide with Mexico’s traditional Day of the Dead events at the start of November, when families build altars to loved ones who have passed away.

“This pandemic has caused us so much pain because so many have died, acquaintances and friends,” the president said on Tuesday during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Xinhua news agency reported.

The three days of mourning, to be held on October 31 and November 1 and 2, will see the Mexican flag fly at half mast at all public buildings, and an altar to the deceased at the National Palace, to be accessed only by the relatives of the victims, and under strict sanitary measures.

Mexico’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 89,171, while the number of infections stands at 895,326.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.