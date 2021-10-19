MGBS, Rathifile bus station to accept payments via UPI, QR code

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday started a project to accept payments through UPI and QR code for the benefit of travellers.

The corporation has taken the decision in order to reduce the hassle for commuters. The service has been launched at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), wherein payments will be accepted at the ticket reservation counter as well as the parcel & cargo centre. The Rathifile Bus Station at Secunderabad will also provide the same service at the bus pass counter.

Based on its observations of the pilot project, the TSRTC hopes to implement the service across the state of Telangana, noted a press release from the corporation.