MGNREGA projects save money, give jobs amid pandemic: Goa Ministers

News Desk 1Published: 30th October 2020 7:57 pm IST

Panaji, Oct 30 : Battling a financial crisis on account of Covid-19 pandemic, crash of tourism industry and non-resumption of mining, the Goa government is now using MGNREGA scheme to cut costs on basic developmental projects and give employment.

Inaugurating a project related to desilting of Selaulim irrigation canal project in South Goa’s Cuncolim village, Goa Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues said that works sanctioned under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme gave twin benefits of saving costs as well as providing employment to villagers in times of pandemic.

Managing finances is an issue now. From where will we get the money? MGNREGA scheme serves both the purposes (of providing jobs and cutting costs); plus, the government saves a lot of money, Rodrigues said.

READ:  UAE's ADNOC explores more crude storage in Indian strategic oil reserves

We normally used to give a contract for cleaning and dredging works… a lot of money used to be spent on contractors, Rodrigues said.

As much as Rs 80 lakh will be spent under MGNREGA scheme on the desiltation work, for which area farmers whose lands are located along the canal have been roped in to do manual work.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his Deputy Chandrakant Kavlekar have stated on several occasions the difficulties faced by the government due to loss of revenue due to the pandemic and prolonged lockdown.

Kavlekar said that the availability of central funds under the MGNREGA scheme, especially for public works carried out by the Water Resources Ministry, would go a long way in saving state revenue and generating employment locally.

READ:  Fadnavis tests Covid-19 positive, under treatment

” People will get work and farmers will also benefit without excessive burden on the state’s finances. It is not difficult to run a state when there is income generated from mining activity and tourism. But it is not so easy when there is a pandemic and therefore a financial crisis,” Kavlekar said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 30th October 2020 7:57 pm IST
Back to top button