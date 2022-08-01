MHA: FCRA license of 168 NGOs in AP and Telangana cancelled

Hyderabad: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has repealed the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences of 168 NGOs in Andhra Pradesh and 90 in Telangana in the last three years for several violations, including non-filing of audit reports.

The ministry of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai has stated that the registration certificates of 1,811 alliances were dismissed under the provisions of FCRA between 2019 and 2021.

“Reasonable opportunity of being heard is given to them by issuing show cause notice before a decision about cancellation of registration is taken. Also, 783 applications for renewal have been denied during the preceding three years,” Rai said.

As reported by The Times of India, out of 783 applications, 84 were rejected in Andhra Pradesh and 48 in Telangana. Among 1,811 cancelled associations, 168 NGOs were from Andhra Pradesh and 90 from Telangana. Apart from cancellation and renewal denials, NGOs whose FCRA licences expired due to certificate expiration include 968 from AP and 562 from Telangana.