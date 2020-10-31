MHA’s Covid-19 meet with Delhi govt on Monday amid spike in cases

New Delhi, Oct 31 : Union Home Ministry officials will review the Covid-19 situation and measures to curb the pandemic in the national capital on Monday amid a daily increase in cases in the city.

Ministry sources told IANS that it is a regular review meeting which is scheduled with all the Union Territories (UTs) separately at intervals to get real time information about the disease in their respective regions.

Delhi’s turn came at a time when the city reported the highest single-day rise of 5,891 coronavirus or Covid-19 cases on October 30, pushing the tally of coronavirus infections in the national capital to above 3.81 lakh.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will chair the review meeting with officials of the Delhi government to know the Covid-19 situation in the city and measures to curb the increasing number of cases.

“The meeting will be held in the second half on Monday,” the official confirmed.

As the positivity rate in Delhi also shot up to nearly 10 percent, both the Home Ministry as well as the Delhi government will reportedly chalk out measures to contain the surging coronavirus cases.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul and other senior officials from the Central government will also join the meeting, said the official.

The Union Home Ministry has held similar meetings with other UTs in previous months since the pandemic expanded across the country infecting 81,37,119 people so far. The national capital, too, witnessed a rise in the number of infections with around 5,000 cases being recorded daily for the past three days.

The Health Secretary had also reviewed the Covid-19 situation in West Bengal, Kerala and Delhi on October 29 in which VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, and Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR were present.

As per the latest bulletin, the national capital recorded 5,891 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike till date, taking the total caseload to 3,81,64 with 47 new fatalities pushing the death count here to 6,470.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.