MHRD announces cancellation of NIOS exams

By Sameer Updated: July 10, 2020, 10:57 pm IST
Representational Photo

New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Friday announced the cancellation of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) examinations in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The NIOS examinations were scheduled to be held in July 2020.

In a notice released on July 10, the NIOS stated, “Conduct of March 2020 Secondary and Senior Secondary course Public Examination rescheduled to commence from July 17, 2020, and further postponed, now stands cancelled.”

Results based on assessment scheme

The results will be declared based on the assessment scheme finalized by the competent committee of NIOS, said the Ministry in a tweet.

“Learners will have an option to appear in the next Public/On-Demand Exam to improve their performance, as and when the situation is conducive to hold exams,” read the NIOS notice.

Source: ANI
Tags
