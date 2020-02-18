MHRD to celebrate ‘Matribhasha Diwas’ on Feb 21

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is set to celebrate ‘Matribhasha Diwas’ on February 21 across the country.

“The theme of the programme is ‘Celebrating our Multilingual Heritage’ reflecting the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is set to be chief guest at the main event to be held in New Delhi on February 20.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel and HRD Minister Sanjay Dhotre will also be present at the event.

MHRD along with educational institutions and language institutions has been celebrating the Matribhasha Diwas for the past three years.

This year also the educational institutions will organise activities like elocution, debating, singing, essay writing competitions, painting competitions, music, and dramatic performances, exhibitions, online resources and activities.