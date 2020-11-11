MI best team this year, without doubt, says de Villiers

Dubai, Nov 11 : Veteran Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers was all praise for Mumbai Indians (MI) after the latter won a record-extending fifth Indian Premier League title.

MI beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets to win a second consecutive IPL title at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

“Well done @mipaltan! Without a doubt the best team this year,” de Villiers tweeted on Tuesday after MI’s win.

RCB are one of five teams to have managed to beat MI this season, getting past them in Super Over in a group stage fixture. de Villiers was Man of the Match for a typically ballistic 55 off 24 balls. He ended the season with 454 runs and was the third highest runscorer for RCB behind captain Virat Kohli (466) and opener Devdutt Padikkal (473).

MI, meanwhile, won the trophy after finishing on top of the table in the group stage. It was only the fourth instance of a team doing so with MI themselves doing it in 2017 and 2019 and Rajasthan Royals doing the same in the inaugural 2008 season.

Source: IANS

