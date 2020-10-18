MI fail to chase down 6, KXIP force another Super Over

MI fail to chase down 6, KXIP force another Super Over

Dubai, Oct 19 : Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) managed to stop Mumbai Indians (MI) from getting 6 runs to end the Super Over on Sunday between the two sides in a tie, thus forcing another Super Over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the Super Over for MI with KXIP fielding captain KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran.

The latter was dismissed off the second ball of the over after which Deepak Hooda conmbined with his captain to add four more runs to the one that was made already and KXIP ended the over on 5/2 with Rahul being dismissed off the last delivery.

MI pair Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock tried to take the target down with a run every ball as Mohammed Shami bowled for KXIP.

However, they fell behind when the fourth ball ended up being a dot. With two needed off the last ball, Rahul made an incredible effort to ensure de Kock did not make it for the second run and ran him out.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

News Desk 1Published: 19th October 2020 1:01 am IST
