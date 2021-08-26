Mi NoteBook 2021 series with Intel’s 11th Gen processor launched in India

New Delhi: Xiaomi on Thursday launched Mi Notebook Pro and the Mi Notebook Ultra laptops in the Indian market today. The new laptops come with 11th Generation Intel Core processors, along with up to 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe GPU.

The Mi Notebook Ultra with Intel Core i5 processor will be available at a starting price of Rs 59,999, while the Mi Notebook Pro has been launched at a price of Rs 56,999 onwards. The new laptops will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and retail stores starting August 31.

“With an all-metal body, the hinge is thoughtfully designed to be sturdy yet smooth which allows for easy single finger opening and a 140-degree tilt for versatile viewing angles. Mi NoteBook Ultra packs ultimate refinement in a minimalist design while being robust to stand the test of time,” the company said in a statement.

Mi NoteBook Ultra:

Mi Notebook Ultra features a 15.6-inch IPS display with a QHD+ or 3.2K resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The laptop comes with Intel Iris Xe GPU. The laptop has a 70Whr battery that is claimed to last up to 12 hours.

It comes with the latest Thunderbolt 4 port, with up to 40 Gbps data bandwidth, power delivery support and capable of supporting upto two 4K displays. The Mi Notebook Ultra also comes with two 2W stereo speakers with support for DTS audio.

In addition to the future-proof Thunderbolt 4 port, there is an inclusive set of ports: A single USB Type-C port supports data and power delivery, HDMI 1.4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack as well as an additional USB 2.0 connector for peripherals. Similarly, Mi NoteBook Ultra offers the latest wireless connectivity options: Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Mi NoteBook Pro:

The Mi Notebook Pro features a smaller 14-inch IPS display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 60Hz refresh rate.

The laptop comes with the same Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake processors with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of NVMe storage. The Pro variant packs a 56WHr battery with 65W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

Both the Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro run-on Windows 10 Home and will be eligible for free upgrade to Windows 11 when available. They also come preloaded with MS Office Home & Student Edition 2019, and Mi SmartShare.