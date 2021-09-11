Mi Notebook Ultra: A true combination of style and power

New Delhi: Xiaomi is aiming big to create market space in the laptop segment in India. Recently, the company announced the successor to Mi NoteBook 14 series in India, with the launch of Mi NoteBook 2021 series. The portfolio includes two series of thin and light laptops- Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro.

The company unveiled three variants of the Mi Notebook Ultra in the country. The Intel Core i5-11300H with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 59,999 while the mid-range spec with the same processor but 16GB RAM can be purchased at Rs 63,999. The top end variant with the Intel Core i7-11370H processor along with 16GB RAM is priced at Rs 76,999.

We used the Intel Core i7-11370H processor variant and let’s see what it has to offer.

In terms of design the laptop scores decent marks. Xiaomi has used Aluminium 6 series alloy to design this laptop. It weighs 1.7kg and with a slim form factor. The top bezel houses a 720p webcam and the bottom of the screen has a Xiaomi branding.

Mi NoteBook Ultra comes equipped with the all-new Mi TrueLife+ Display. It covers 100 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut and brings to life images, videos and games. The machine offers a large 39.62cm(15.6) display with a 3.2K(3200×2000) resolution, coupled with 16:10 aspect ratio and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with an IPS panel that boasts of a screen to body ratio of over 89 per cent and class leading pixel density of 242 PPI.

It also comes with eye safety with hardware level TUV Rheinland certification and DC Dimmingwhich reduces eye strain to offer a comfortable viewing experience while working even in any lighting condition. The display is more or less well-suited for daily office work as well as watching online content.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy Wide5 unveiled with Dimensity 700 chipset, 64MP camera

The Mi 11 Ultra comes in two 11th Gen Intel Core processors – Core i5-11300H and Core i7 -11370H, we had the top-end variant of the laptop for review.

The i7-11370H has 4 cores which support multi-threading upto 8 threads and can clock up to a maximum of 4.8GHz while operating at a TDP of 35W.

The machine handles multitasking on applications like the Microsoft Office suite smoothly.

Also, with up to 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, it is blazing fast while booting up, and with data transfers and application installations.

The Mi NoteBook Ultra houses a large 70 WHr battery and offers up to 12 hours of battery life.

Also, with the 65W USB Type-C charger, it can charge from 0 to 50 per cent in just under 45 mins, the company claims.

The Connectivity options on the Mi NoteBook Ultra include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI port, USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra houses two 2W bottom-firing speakers for audio. The laptop has DTS audio support that enhances the audio clarity.

The keyboard was comfortable to use as the keys are larger and comes with a deep travel distance of 1.5 mm with a concave curved top making typing easier. It houses a large, comfortable trackpad that offers 62 per cent more area compared to the previous generation of Mi NoteBook 14 series.

Conclusion: The device is meant for schools and millions of children who are taking classes online owing to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. This device is at least Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 cheaper than the other popular models in the market and delivers uncompromised multitasking and productivity.