MI walk away with most individual awards

Dubai, Nov 10 : The Indian Premier League ended on Tuesday with Mumbai Indians beating Delhi Capitals in the final of the Indian Premier League T20. No wonder, MI grabbed the most individual awards in the tournament:

Fairplay Award: Mumbai Indians (MI)

Emerging player of the year: Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

Most valuable player: Jofra Archer (RR)

Powerplayer of the season: Trent Boult (MI)

Most sixes award: Ishan Kishan (MI)

Super-striker of the season: Kieron Pollard (MI)

Game-changer of the season: KL Rahul (KXIP)

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP)

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.