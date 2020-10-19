MI win toss, choose to bat against KXIP

Dubai, Oct 18 : Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and chose to bat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Second-placed MI are looking to take back the top spot on the IPL table from the Delhi Capitals with a win.

KXIP, on the other hand, finally reversed their run of defeats by recording their second win of the season in their previous match against the RCB.

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.