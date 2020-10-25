MI win toss, choose to bat against RR

Abu Dhabi, Oct 25 : Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday won the toss and chose to bat against at Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Kieron Pollard remains captain of the top ranked MI as they look to consolidate their lead.

MI ended any hopes for Chennai Super Kings to make it to the top four with an emphatic 10-wicket win over them in their previous match while RR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(wk), Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

