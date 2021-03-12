Michael B. Jordan to direct ‘Creed III’

Los Angeles, March 11 : Actor Michael B. Jordan is all set to make his directorial debut with the film “Creed III”.

In a statement given by the 34-year-old actor, who plays the role of champion boxer Adonis Creed in the film franchise, he says that he is honoured to direct the film. The “Creed” series is a spin off of the iconic “Rocky” franchise.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right. ‘Creed III’ is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect,” he said in his statement, as reported by Collider.com

“All of which sets the table for this moment. This franchise and in particular the themes of ‘Creed III’ are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake,” he added.

The film, whose script will be written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, from a story outline by Ryan Coogler, is scheduled to release on Thanksgiving next year.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.