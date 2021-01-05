Michael Keaton to return as ‘Batman’; DC to go big in 2022

We have just begun with this year and there is already great news for all the DC fans out there. Actor Michael Keaton, who played Batman in the 1989 film ’Batman’ and the 1992 movie ‘Batman Returns’ is slated to return to the role of everyone’s favorite superhero in the upcoming movie ‘The Flash’ directed by Andy Muschietti.

Last year, there were talks about the actor joining the cast of ‘The Flash’ alongside the return of Ben Affleck in the role of Batman. The film is set to be a multi-verse and will have characters from different timelines.

When New York Times reporter Brooks Barnes interviewed DC Films president Walter Hamada, it was indicated that moving forward Keaton will be the main Batman in the DCEU and the movie will be a multiverse which will bring many characters together.

Keaton and Ben Affleck will both play Batman in the 2022 film The Flash, which Hamada said will link the two universes.

Amid all the talks and speculations, Barnes also took to Twitter to give a confirmation

Hi @brooksbarnesNYT. Based on your Hamada piece, some have interpreted that WB is doing 2 franchises starring Batman, one with Pattinson, one with a new actor. Is that correct, or you were referring to Keaton as a second Batman, being part of a non-Batman-centric saga? Thank you! — Nestor Cine (@NestorCine) January 2, 2021

This has led some to assume that a Batman Beyond film is in the works, but that’s pure speculation at this point.

With Robert Pattinson starring as a younger Batman in Matt Reeves’ film, and now the news of Keaton and Affleck taking up the role, we may be in for a lot of new Batman adventures.