‘Micro-smart lockdowns’ imposed in Karachi

Karachi, Oct 1 : Due to the emergence of at least 22 new coronavirus cases in Karachi, the Sindh government has imposed ‘micro-smart lockdowns’ in the provincial capital’s Covid-19 hotspot areas.

The move on Wednesday came after the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) expressed serious concerns over the increase in Covid-19 cases, particularly in Karachi, which accounted for nearly half of the new cases registered countrywide the previous day, reports The Express Tribune.

The NCOC said in its daily update that the country registered 747 new cases on Tuesday, out of which at least 365 cases were reported in Karachi.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, Karachi reported 221 cases out of a total of 311 in Sindh, according to provincial authorities, while the city has reported a majority of Pakistan’s cases since the pandemic began.

According to Sindh Health Secretary Zahid Abassi new micro-smart lockdown was imposed in the city’s UC-8, Manghopir and Gadap Town areas late Wednesday evening.

Under the new curbs, the entrance of unnecessary persons to the areas have been restricted, while residents were mandated to wear face masks.

Furthermore, public transport and pillion riding have been banned along with public gatherings, while trade and commercial activities have been suspended.

Only shops selling essential items and pharmacies may remain open, while one person from a household may leave the house at a time for necessary activities.

As of Thursday, Pakistan has reported a total of 312,806 coronavirus cases, with 6,484 deaths.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.