Microsoft acknowledges mails getting deleted from Windows 10 app

Washington: Gmail account holders using Windows 10 computing device and Microsoft’s Mail Application are in serious trouble as their mails are either getting deleted or shifted towards Spam folder.

Once the Windows 10 Mail app makes these unprompted changes all on its own, the same emails also get deleted from the Gmail web interface.

Microsoft acknowledges the issue

Microsoft has acknowledged the problem on their Community pages but aren’t up with a fix.

However, a time being solution have been provided. “I have done some further study into this problem. The latest version of Windows Mail has broken the settings for Gmail. The automated method for adding the account using the Google link provided by the Mail app no longer works. The best way to work around this is to remove the Gmail account from the Mail app and then re-add it manually via the Other Account POP/IMAP route using the IMAP settings as described in Gmail help,” says Phil C, Insider MVP, in a reply to a Windows 10 user.

Basically, you need to remove your Gmail account from the Mail app and then re-add it as a POP/IMAP account.

Privacy breach

Microsoft also has to deal with Gmail re-classifying the Windows 10 Mail app as a less secure app, thereby restricting some functionality at its end to protect your data and privacy.

“One other thing you may have to do is change a security setting in Google to allow access to less secure apps. Google now considers the Windows Mail App a less secure app and therefore blocks it from doing some tasks,” says Phil C.

Solution

The company says the best thing to do is use Gmail via the web browser for the time bring.