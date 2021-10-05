Microsoft officially releases Windows 11

Microsoft has announced the official release of Windows 11 beginning with a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs and as the pre-installed operating system on new PCs.

“We’re pumped to be launching Windows 11; the entire user experience brings you closer to what you love, empowers you to produce and inspires you to create. Windows 11 provides a sense of calm and openness. It gives you a place that feels like home. It’s secure and everything is designed to be centered around you. To fully understand the magic of Windows 11 you must get it in your hands. The gorgeous graphics, sounds and animations of Windows 11 along with the innovative and beautiful hardware from our partners and Surface provides an experience like none other.”

You can read about all the new features in Windows 11 here. To check your compatibility, click here. To update to Windows 11, select the Start button and then go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.