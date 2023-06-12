Microsoft announces Starfield Xbox controller, new Series S console with 1TB SSD & more

San Francisco: Microsoft has introduced the Starfield Limited Edition wireless controller and headset, Xbox Series S in Carbon Black colour with 1TB of storage, and much more.

The limited edition Starfield wireless controller and headset are available for $79.99 and $124.99 respectively, while supplies last.

“The crisp, clean designs are inspired by real-world spacecraft, and are custom-built to transport you right into the cockpit of a true space explorer,” the company said in a blog post on Sunday.

The Xbox Series S in Carbon Black colour with 1TB of storage is available for pre-orders globally at $349.99 on xbox.com and microsoftstore.com.

Also Read Microsoft’s new feature to let users react to comments in Word

However, it will be launched on September 1.

Also, the company introduced the new ‘Flight Simulator’ which will be launched next year.

“This brand-new simulator is designed to take advantage of the latest technologies in simulation, cloud, machine learning, graphics, and gaming to create the most sophisticated, immersive, and awe-inspiring flight simulator of all time,” it added.

Moreover, Game Pass members will soon be able to stream select PC games from the library through Nvidia GeForce NOW.