Microsoft announces Starfield Xbox controller, new Series S console with 1TB SSD & more

San Francisco: Microsoft has introduced the Starfield Limited Edition wireless controller and headset, Xbox Series S in Carbon Black colour with 1TB of storage, and much more.
The limited edition Starfield wireless controller and headset are available for $79.99 and $124.99 respectively, while supplies last.
“The crisp, clean designs are inspired by real-world spacecraft, and are custom-built to transport you right into the cockpit of a true space explorer,” the company said in a blog post on Sunday.
The Xbox Series S in Carbon Black colour with 1TB of storage is available for pre-orders globally at $349.99 on xbox.com and microsoftstore.com.
However, it will be launched on September 1.
Also, the company introduced the new ‘Flight Simulator’ which will be launched next year.
“This brand-new simulator is designed to take advantage of the latest technologies in simulation, cloud, machine learning, graphics, and gaming to create the most sophisticated, immersive, and awe-inspiring flight simulator of all time,” it added.
Moreover, Game Pass members will soon be able to stream select PC games from the library through Nvidia GeForce NOW.