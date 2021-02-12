Microsoft CEO Nadella to speak with KTR at BioAsia 2021 forum

Hyderabad: Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella is set to have a discussion with state IT minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) at the BioAsia2021, which is one of Asia’s largest life-sciences and healthcare forum.

In its 18th edition, the BioAsia2021, which will be an online event this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will discuss topics such as global health, pharma and medtech. The 2-day forum will be held online on February 22 and 23. Organizers of the BioAsia2021 on Friday also announced the set of eminent personalities from business, technology, sciences and legislature, apart from Nadella and KTR, who will be speakers at the event.

They include include personalities like Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Deputy Director General of Programmes, World Health Organization, Dr.V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, and Dr.Trevor Mundel, president, Global Health,

Gates Foundation, among other prominent leaders from different fields.

During this year’s event, “Charcha2021 – Healthcare to hit fresh” will be the highlight, which is a chat between Nadella and KTR, who will be discussing opportunities created by the intersection of technology and healthcare through digital transformation, role of start-ups, among others.

The event will also discuss India’s role and potential in immunizing the world, said a press release from the organizers on Friday. It will also feature several panels focusing on the pandemic and its impact across the globe. The 2021 forum will dive deeper into the COVID19 and beyond, and will include a discussion on challenges created by the ongoing pandemic.

It will also provide learning opportunities for the future with the over-arching theme ‘move the needle’, and will discuss India’s role and potential in immunizing the world. One can regster for the event on the webstie: http://2021.bioasia.in/.