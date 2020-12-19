Microsoft issues warning for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ players on Xbox store

New Delhi, Dec 19 : Microsoft has added a warning to their listing of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ to alert potential ‘Xbox One’ players to the game’s “performance issues”.

“Users may experience performance issues when playing this game on ‘Xbox One’ consoles until this game is updated,” the warning read.

The tech giant has also begun offering full refunds of digital sales but the game remains on the Microsoft Store.

Players have observed numerous bugs and performance issues with ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ since its launch last week, especially on the ‘Xbox One’ and PlayStation 4.

Earlier, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced that it is removing ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ from the PlayStation Play Store to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction.

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developers ‘CD Projekt RED’ has also released a game patch called Hotfix 1.05, aimed at fixing a few major issue layers are experiencing.

The fix was released to address various bugs and glitches, including game crashes, character errors and overall performance.

Despite the problems, entertainment rating website Metacritic has given ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ a score of 87 out of 100 based on 69 reviews, describing it as “an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification”.

