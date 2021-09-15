Microsoft launches ‘Future Ready Talent’ internship program for undergrads

Hyderabad: In line with the Skill India vision, Microsoft on Wednesday announced the launch of its ‘Future Ready Talent’ program, an internship program for undergraduate students to empower the youth with technological skills for employability.

The program was launched in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), FutureSkills Prime-a NASSCOM and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) digital skilling initiative, Ernst & Young (EY), GitHub and Quess Corp.

The initiative aims to impact over 1.5 lakh higher education students who will join the workforce between 2022-2024, Microsoft said in a press statement.

The internship program based on the Learn-Apply-Implement framework aims to provide skills in data and AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, etc for second year undergraduate students and upwards.

It aims to keep the learner at the center with an end to end experience of digital skilling, working on

critical projects, mentoring with industry experts and access to potential employers.

The program available on the Future Ready Talent website includes modules and certification from

Microsoft, aligned with the National Education policy 2020.

“The National Education Policy 2020 has a clear focus on encouraging experiential learning and critical thinking among students. The Future Ready Talent program builds on this approach with Microsoft’s industry-leading technology and skilling resources,” Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE said in a statement.