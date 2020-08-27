Microsoft-owned GitHub moves to Ruby 2.7 for faster performance

By News Desk 1 Updated: 27th August 2020 12:36 pm IST
Microsoft brings real time audio transcription to Word

New Delhi, Aug 27 : Microsoft-owned open source code repository GitHub has announced it is upgrading to Ruby 2.7 programming language to allow faster performance for over 50 million developers on its platform.

Ruby 2.7 is a unique upgrade because the team has deprecated how keyword arguments behave.

“With this release, future versions of Ruby will no longer accept passing an options hash when a method expects keyword arguments,” the company said in a blog post.

“At GitHub, we’re committed to running deprecation-free on both Ruby and Rails to prevent falling behind on future upgrades”.

In order to run Ruby 2.7 deprecation-free, GitHub said it had to fix over 11,000 warnings.

READ:  Tesla cars to soon play music from external speakers: Musk

“Regardless of how hard this upgrade was, we saw an impressive improvement in performance. The Ruby Core team is well on their way to fulfilling the promise of Ruby 3.0 being 3x faster,” the company said.

This faster boot time means faster deploys which means you get our features, bug fixes, and performance improvements faster as well.

“In addition to an improvement in boot time, we saw a decrease in object allocations that affects available memory so it’s important to lower these numbers whenever possible”, GitHub said.

Founded in 2008, GitHub became a platform following the introduction of its Developer Programme in 2014.

READ:  Apple Korea offers $84 million to address antitrust concerns

Microsoft acquired GitHub for $7.5 billion in stock and completed the acquisition in 2018.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Technology
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close