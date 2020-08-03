Microsoft Surface Duo 3460 mAh battery to last all day

San Francisco, Aug 3 : Microsoft is reportedly planning to ship its foldable smartphone Surface Duo this year and will pack a 3460 mAh battery which will reportedly last all day.

According to Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, while the battery capacity seems to be quite low for a device with two screens, but it will “get Surface Duo through the day.”

Meanwhile, the device will feature USB-C fast charging and the current test units do not have wireless charging or NFC capabilities. It also won’t support 5G, maxing out at 4G LTE speeds instead.

The device will also feature a single 11MP camera sensor above the right display that will be used for both front and rear-facing photos and videos and will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM/64GB or 256GB storage options.

The smartphone houses two equal-sized 5.6-inch AMOLED displays. Each screen offers a 4:3 aspect ratio, 1800 x 1350 pixels resolution and 401ppi pixel density.

Surface Duo’s two displays are held together with a fully rotating hinge that can be adjusted to any angle. The device is loaded with Android 10 OS and is expected to come with apps from Microsoft.

Source: IANS

