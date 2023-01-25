Microsoft Teams, Outlook suffer major outage in India

As of now, 63 per cent of users reported that they were facing issues with the app, 26 per cent reported issues with server connection, and 11 per cent mentioned issues with the website, according to Down Detector.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 25th January 2023 2:28 pm IST
Microsoft working to help parents, teachers connect through Teams
Microsoft Teams

New Delhi: Microsoft’s Teams, Outlook and some other services went down in some parts of India on Wednesday as users reported facing several issues.

As of now, 63 per cent of users reported that they were facing issues with the app, 26 per cent reported issues with server connection, and 11 per cent mentioned issues with the website, according to Down Detector.

However, Microsoft (Service Health Status) acknowledged the issue, and said “we’ve identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps”.

“Any user serviced by the affected infrastructure may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services,” it added.

Also Read
Microsoft logs slowest quarter growth in 6 years, PC sales nosedive

Users across the country went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access the Microsoft Teams along with Office, Azure, and Microsoft 365, among others.

“What’s up with #MSTeams today? Did #Microsoft lay off the wrong folks or something? #MicrosoftTeams #Outage,” a user wrote.

Another tweeted: “Weekend came early this time. All thanks to @Microsoft.”

“@MicrosoftTeams we’re waiting for an announcement on the outage already. We’re on MS Teams for business and it’s been acting up specifically slow and/or would disconnect while we’re in the midst of calls,” one other user complained.

The cities which are facing the outage are Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, among others, as per Down Detector.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button