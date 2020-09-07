Microsoft to end Adobe Flash Player support on Dec 31

By News Desk 1 Published: 7th September 2020 6:20 pm IST
Microsoft to end Adobe Flash Player support on Dec 31

New Delhi, Sep 7 : Microsoft has announced to end support for Adobe Flash Player on Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11 at the end of 2020.

As previously announced in July 2017, Adobe will stop updating and distributing Flash Player after December 31, 2020 due to the diminished usage of the technology and the availability of better, more secure options such as HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly.

“In the new Microsoft Edge, Adobe Flash Player will be removed by January 2021. After December 2020, you will no longer receive ‘Security Update for Adobe Flash Player’ from Microsoft that applies to Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11,” Microsoft programme manager Suchithra Gopinath said in a statement.

READ:  Google to launch Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G on September 25: Report

Microsoft will continue providing security updates to Adobe Flash Player and maintain OS and browser compatibility through the end of 2020.

Beginning in January 2021, Adobe Flash Player will be disabled by default and all versions older than the one released in June 2020 will be blocked.

In a separate blog post, Adobe said that some enterprise customers may still require Flash Player commercial support and licensing beyond 2020 to run internal business systems.

“For these instances, enterprise customers should contact our official distribution licensing partner HARMAN,” Adobe said, adding it will continue issuing regular Flash Player security patches while maintaining operating system and browser compatibility through the end of 2020.

READ:  Over 1.25 billion people visiting Facebook Watch every month

“The end users will be prompted on their machines to uninstall Adobe Flash Player later this year”.

Microsoft is planning to release an update called “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player” for users that will permanently kill Flash Player on Windows.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Technology
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close