Microsoft Translator now supports Odia among other languages

Microsoft Translator enables professionals to enhance their business and customer interactions with text and speech translation

Published: 17th August 2020
New Delhi: Microsoft Translator will now offer real-time translation and transliteration for Odia, taking the total number of Indian languages in which one can access the service to 11, the company said on Monday.

The service is available on Microsoft Translator app, add-ins, Office 365, Bing Translator, and through the Azure Cognitive Services Translator API (application programming interface) for businesses and developers, the company said.

The other 10 Indian languages for which Microsoft provides translation and transliteration support are Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

With the latest inclusion, Microsoft Translator service enables more than 90 per cent of Indians to access information and work in their native or preferred languages.

“This will be of great advantage in making computing language-agnostic and more inclusive across India,” Microsoft said in a statement.

Microsoft Translator enables professionals to enhance their business and customer interactions with text and speech translation powered by Translator and Microsoft Speech service, and Azure Cognitive Services.

The Cloud-based translation service is equipped with Azure-based API that can be used as part of Microsoft offerings to conduct business across India and globally in 11 Indian and 70 global languages.

Businesses can avail multi-language support such as translation for e-content, e-commerce product catalogues, product documentation, and internal communication, among others.

