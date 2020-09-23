Microsoft unveils 85-inch Surface Hub 2S for hybrid workplaces

Seattle, Sep 22 : Microsoft on Tuesday announced a massive 85-inch digital collaboration device Surface Hub 2S for the hybrid workspaces in the pandemic times.

Surface Hub 2S is available for pre-sales reservations in the US, with more markets to follow in the coming months and availability starting in January 2021.

“On Surface Hub 2S 85-inch, we applied the same attention to detail that we give to each product in our portfolio. Except this time, we brought it to a truly massive scale,” the company announced during the ‘Microsoft Ignite 2020′ virtual conference.

Microsoft will bring the full Windows 10 desktop experience to Surface Hub 2S with Windows 10 Pro and Windows 10 Enterprise configurations.

“For the first time ever, you can run the same Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Enterprise that runs on your PC on Surface Hub,” said the company.

It also announced Windows 10 Team 2020 Update in October that will address top customer requests and brings new added features to help customers configure, manage and collaborate on their first generation and second-generation Surface Hub 2S devices.

“We know how important it is for global companies to support collaboration and connection for their teams across the world, so we’re excited to bring Surface Hub to China to enable these organizations and their teams to stay productive, no matter their location or time zone,” Microsoft informed.

The device has bezels that are 45 per cent smaller, a display that is 20 per cent thinner, and overall 30 per cent lighter in weight than its predecessor Surface Hub.

Steelcase Roam for the Surface Hub 2S 85-inch brings a floating wall mount for perfect integration, a floor supported wall mount for easy install, and a mobile cart that provides flexibility and reconfigurability for any space.

“We are inspired by the enterprises taking advantage of Surface Hub as they navigate the hybrid workplace and transform their meeting rooms into spaces where people can not only meet, but can collaborate together in the room and with people who are remote,” Microsoft said.

