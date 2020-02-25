A+ A-

San Francisco: Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Series X will include 12 teraflops of GPU performance, which is twice what is available in the Xbox One X and eight times the original Xbox One.

“Xbox Series X delivers a true generational leap in processing and graphics power with cutting edge techniques resulting in higher frame rates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming,” The Verge quoted Xbox chief Phil Spencer on Monday.

Power + speed + compatibility = Xbox Series X



Overall, the it will come with a significant upgrade over the Xbox One X in terms of processing power and will house new features for the immersive gaming experience.

The console is designed to be used in both vertical and horizontal orientations and it will deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X most quietly and efficiently.

Spencer also earlier confirmed the Xbox Series X will be equipped with NVMe solid-state drives which will help decrease load times.

Microsoft Xbox Series X will be powered by a custom-designed AMD CPU based on Zen 2 and Radeon architecture.

It will also support 8K gaming, frame rates of up to 120 fps in games, ray tracing, and variable refresh rate support.

As per the report, Spencer says the Series X is designed for a future in the cloud and it will combine hardware and software to make it as easy as possible to bring great games to both console and elsewhere.