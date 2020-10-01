Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop Go, new Surface Pro X variant

San Francisco, Oct 1 : Microsoft on Thursday expanded its laptop portfolio with Surface Laptop Go, new updates to Surface Pro X and new accessories which are available for pre-order in select markets and will be available for purchase starting October 13.

Starting at $549.99, Surface Laptop Go offers 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, large precision trackpad and a full-size keyboard with 1.3mm key travel for an accurate and comfortable typing experience.

Surface Laptop Go is powered by Intel’s 10th Gen i5 Quad-Core processor with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, offering up to 13 hours of battery life and fast charging.

Surface Laptop Go has a built-in 720p HD camera and Studio Mics for colleagues and classmates to see and hear you clearly.

To help you connect, there are both USB A and USB C ports, an audio jack and the Surface connector.

“For families, students and businesses looking for a new device to add to their households or organizations, Surface Laptop Go offers a premium Surface look and feel at an amazing value,” said Pete Kyriacou, VP, Microsoft Devices.

Microsoft, which introduced ultra-light 2:1 Surface Pro X last October, has introduced the device in new configuration along with new app experiences, resulting in longer battery life and increased performance.

The device has Microsoft SQ 2 processor — the fastest processor in its class — and a new Platinum finish.

The Surface Pro X with new configurations start at $1499.99.

“We’re also introducing three new colours for the Signature Keyboard: Platinum, Ice Blue and Poppy Red, all with the same built-in storage and wireless charging for the Surface Slim Pen,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft also introduced new accessories for modern workplaces or school spaces.

Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard is a slim, narrow and elegant keyboard with Bluetooth seamlessly switching between three devices, two-year battery life and is priced at $69.99.

Microsoft Number Pad is a slim, modern and elegant number pad with Bluetooth wireless priced at $24.99. Microsoft 4K Wireless Display Adapter is priced at $69.99.

Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse brings comfortable ergonomic design to premium wireless performance with a soft thumb rest, a light and durable design, and two customisable buttons for $49.99.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.