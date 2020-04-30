Microwave steriliser to disintegrate Coronavirus developed

New Delhi: The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune, a deemed university supported by Defence Research and Development Organisation has developed a microwave steriliser named as ‘ATULYA’ to disintegrate COVID-19.

The virus gets disintegrated by differential heating in the range of 560 to 600 Celsius temperatures.

The product is cost effective solution, which can be operated in portable or fixed installations. This system was tested for human/operator safety and has been found to be safe.

Depending upon size and shape of various objects, time of sterilisation is from 30 seconds to one minute.

Approximate weight of the system is three kilogrammes and it can be used for non-metallic objects only.

