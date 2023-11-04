Midnight earthquake kills 128 in Nepal

6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajarkot district's Lamidanda.

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 4th November 2023 9:54 am IST
Kathmandu: At least 128 people were killed in a strong earthquake that originated in the country’s Jajarkot district Friday midnight.

Eighty people were killed and more than 140 people sustained injuries in Jajarkot and Rukum districts of Western Nepal, according to state-run Nepal Television.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajarkot district’s Lamidanda.

The impact of the quake that took place 11.47 pm Friday was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding districts, and even up to New Delhi in neighbouring India.

Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ headed towards the incident site with a medical team Saturday morning. Both Nepal Army and Nepal Police personnel have been mobilized to carry out rescue works, officials said.

