MIET and MNCs hire MANUU Computer Science and Information Technology students

Hyderabad: Sixty students from the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology (CS&IT), School of Technology (SoT), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) have been placed in various Multi-National Companies (MNCs) as well as in Meerut Institute of Engineering & Technology (MIET), Uttar Pradesh etc. with a package of Rs 8 and Rs 4 lakh per annum.

According to Dr. Bonthu Kotaiah, T&P Cell, Coordinator, Department CS & IT, SoT, the selected students are from MCA (15), M.Tech (8) and B.Tech (30) were selected in MNCs. Seven M.Tech Students were selected for MIET as assistant professors in the job fest organized by University Training and Placement Cell during Jashn e Baharan on July 5. The interaction with the shortlisted candidates was organized online by Dr. Sanjay Vashisth, Registrar, MIET and Puneet Agarwal, Vice-Chairman, MIET on July 25.

Other MNCs where students are placed included TCS, WIPRO, Infosys, BYJU’S, MedPlus, Hexaware, Capgemini, Deloitte, Oja’s innovative technologies, Principal Global Services, KPIT, Revature, Wipro, etc., situated in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mysore, Noida, Delhi and Gurugram.