Miffed over turban issue, Harbhajan urges Mamata to look into it

Kolkata, Oct 9 : Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Friday took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction over an incident where the West Bengal Police were seen manhandling a Sikh man, disrespecting his turban and pulling him by his hair.

The ace spinner tagged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in his post, saying: “Please have a look into this matter @MamataOfficia l. This isn’t done.”

Singh retweeted a video where a turbaned man was seen being beaten up by the state police personnel even as his turban came off. In the video, the Sikh man was also seen being pulled by his hair.

The controversial video went viral on social media after the person, identified as Balvinder Singh, the personal security guard of BJP leader Priyangu Pandey, was held by the police during BJP’s protest march to the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday.

The police, however, claimed that Balvinder Singh was illegally carrying a weapon during the protest.

BJP state unit President Dilip Ghosh had said on Thursday that it was a licensed weapon and the person had all valid documents for carrying the firearm.

“The police should release him as he is a security person and was carrying a licensed weapon,” Ghosh had said during a press conference on Thursday.

