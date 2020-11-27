MiG-29K crashes in Arabian Sea, trainer pilot missing (Ld)

Mumbai, Nov 27 : Search operations continued on Friday for the commander of an Indian Navy MiG-29K trainer aircraft which took off from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and crashed into the Arabian Sea with two pilots onboard on Thursday evening, officials said.

Of the two pilots onboard, the trainee pilot has been rescued while the trainer, Commander Nishant Singh, is still missing, over 24 hours after the mishap in the high seas.

A search operation by air and surface units was in progress to find Singh, said an official.

The government has ordered an inquiry into the incident which took place at around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Further details are awaited.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.