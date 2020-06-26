Migrant labourer commits suicide due to financial woes

By Qayam Published: June 26, 2020, 11:46 am IST

Chitrkoot: A migrant labourer, who returned from Surat about three months ago, allegedly committed suicide as he did not have money for his wife’s treatment, police said on Friday.

Shiv Murat (30) killed himself by hanging from a tree in his village on Thursday, they said.

According to his wife who is unwell, the couple had an argument about her treatment and he left the house saying that he had no money for it, the police said.

Later, his body was found hanging from a tree.

The body was handed over to his family after postmortem and an investigation into the incident was underway, they added.

Source: PTI
