Migrant Worker languishing in Saudi jail seeks help

Hyderabad: Yenam Venugopal, who hails from Jagtial, Karimnagar, went to the Saudi Arabia to work as a garbage collector with the Jeddah Municipality. Though with his recent stint in a Saudi jail, his wife from is seeking legal aid from the Indian Consulate in Jeddah and the Indian External Affairs Ministry.

A Press Release from the Pravasi Mithra Labour Union mentions how during his duty, Mr. Yenam Venugopal went into a jail compound in a garbage collection vehicle in the second week of May. Upon inspecting the vehicle, the security personnel found kitchen knives. He, another worker and the truck’s driver were then arrested.

Venugopal just happened to be in the traveling in that vehicle with those knives. The driver the other worker were released but the Jagtial native is still languishing in a Makkah jail.

Coming to know of Yenam Venugopal’s incarceration his wife as approached the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi as well as the Consulate General of India in Jeddah for help. She wroted to the agencies explaining to them that even if it was true that her husband was carrying knives, it is not a crime as they were meant for kitchen use alone.

The Pravasi Mithra Labour Union said that two other workers who had been arrested along with Venugopal have been released, he is still suffering incarceration. The organisation appealed to the Saudi authorities to release him.