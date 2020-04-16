Migrant workers from MP to get Rs 1000: CM Shivraj Chouhan

Bhopal: Speaking on migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh stuck in different states amid coronavirus, Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that Rs 1000 will be provided in accounts of such worker to ease their lives during lockdown situation.

“Many workers of MP are stuck in other states. They couldn’t return when lockdown was extended. We talked to other CMs to make arrangements for their food and shelter. We’ve decided to transfer Rs 1000 in accounts of such workers. They’ll be able to withdraw it wherever they are,” said Madhya Pradesh CM.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.