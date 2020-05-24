Migrants stranded in Hyderabad leave to home states in trains

Migrants from Hyderabad walking towards Secunderabad railway station to board special trains to reach their homes in other states. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: South Central Railway ran 40 “Shramik special” trains on Saturday, transporting nearly 50,000 migrants to various parts of the country. As promised by the Telangana government to send 40 trains daily from Telangana to take migrants to home.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with DGPflags off migrants train on Saturday at Nampally railway station.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed that 88 trains had so far transported 1.22 lakh migrant workers from various stations in the state.

Six trains departed from Nampally railway station and six trains from Secunderabad railway station to different states of the country.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.