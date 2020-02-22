menu
Mika Singh’s staff member commits suicide

Posted by shameen Published: February 22, 2020, 11:11 am IST
Mumbai: Soumya Khan, a woman working at famous singer Mika Singh’s studio at Four Bungalows, allegedly committed suicide on February 2, the police informed on Friday.

The woman allegedly consumed sleeping pills at around 11: 30 pm and was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

The woman’s body has been handed over to her kin for last rites. The victim hailed from Punjab.

Versova Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and investigation in the case has started. “We have not found any foul play in the incident but have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR),” said the Police.

Source: ANI
