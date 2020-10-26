Mike Pompeo arrives in India for 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo along with his wife Susan arrived in the national capital on Monday for the India-US 2+2 ministerial Dialogue.

Pompeo is in India today to participate in the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Tuesday.

The holding of the third US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue demonstrates the high-level commitment the two countries provide to shared diplomatic and security objectives, US State Department said on Sunday.

The India-US 2+2 talks will focus on four themes — regional security cooperation, defence information sharing, military-to-military interactions, and defence trade, said the US State Department on Friday.

The first two 2+2 Ministerial dialogues had been held in New Delhi in September 2018 and Washington DC in 2019.

Source: ANI