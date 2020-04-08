Mild earthquake hits Bankura district

Kolkata: A mild earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shook Bankura district of West Bengal on Wednesday, an IMD official said here.

The quake at 11.24 am took place at a depth of 15 km from the earth’s surface at latitude 23.5 of degree north and longitude 87.1 degree east, the official said.

The quake lasted for two seconds.

People in Bankura district town, about 200 km from Kolkata, experienced shaking of the earth surface and came out of their houses and other buildings.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, as per initial reports, officials said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.