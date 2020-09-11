Mild tremors felt in J&K

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th September 2020 10:51 am IST
Srinagar, Sep 11 : An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir with its epicentre at the India-Pakistan border region, the Met said.

The tremors were felt at 1.53 a.m. at 33.03 degrees north and 73.63 degrees east at a depth of 10 km inside the earth.

Kashmir is situated in a highly vulnerable seismological region.

Earthquakes have wrought havoc in Kashmir in the past. A temblor measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale occurred in the valley in October 8, 2005 in which over 80,000 people were killed on the both sides of the Line of Control.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

