Mild tremors rock MP’s Seoni, Chhindwara districts

SameerUpdated: 31st October 2020 9:29 pm IST
Seoni: Mild tremors hit Seoni and Chhindwara districts in southwest Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening, an official said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), a quake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale hit Seoni at around 12.49 pm, while the last jolt measuring 3.5 was experienced at 6.16 pm.

A tremor measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was felt at 5.20 pm in Chhindwara, it was stated.

According to sources, a team from the Geological Survey of India was camping in Seoni to study the conditions, and has submitted its report on the first quake of the day to the district collector.

Source: PTI

